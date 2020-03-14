Left Menu
Development News Edition

Hosts Punjab take on struggling Aizawl in I-League reverse-leg fixture

  • PTI
  • |
  • Ludhiana
  • |
  • Updated: 14-03-2020 16:30 IST
  • |
  • Created: 14-03-2020 16:30 IST
Hosts Punjab take on struggling Aizawl in I-League reverse-leg fixture

Punjab FC will look to cash in on their superb home run when they host former champions Aizawl FC at the Guru Nanak Stadium in an I-League reverse-leg fixture here on Sunday. Punjab have enjoyed a brilliant seven-game unbeaten run at home, notching up all of their five wins to be placed at the third spot in the points table.

The visitors, on the other hand, have struggled for form this season and are deep into the relegation zone, which has left them with no option but to try and win as many games as possible from their five remaining encounters. To add to the challenge, they have been on the road for over a month and Sunday will see them conclude a five-game away sojourn -- a period in which they have picked up just two points.

To their credit, they held tough teams in challenging away games in Srinagar and Coimbatore. Alfred Jaryan, their Liberian talisman and captain, tried to look at the positives from their recent away encounters.

"It was a close loss to Mohun Bagan but we showed some positive signs that we can still fight and win matches if we keep playing the way we approached that game. We will look to get points against Punjab before heading back to Aizawl," Jaryan said. For hosts Punjab FC, it has been a mixed season. They have been amazingly consistent at home, while inexplicably dropping points away. Even in their last game Punjab went down to relegation-threatened Neroca FC 3-4 in Imphal.

Punjab FC head coach Yan Law, however, was in no mood to look back on their disappointments away from home. "We have three home games and are very strong here. So everyone is positive and we are going to keep fighting till the last minute of the last game," he said.

The first time the two teams met this season was way back in December when they had played out an entertaining 3-3 draw. Aizawl's Rochharzela, the highest Indian scorer in the league with six goals to his name, had struck twice in that game, while Brazilian Sergio Barboza Junior had also scored two, including an equaliser deep into injury-time.

Both teams will again look at these two influential players on Sunday to turn it around for them. With Punjab's eyes steadfastly set on the second spot and Aizawl looking to get out of the relegation zone, one can expect another feisty encounter..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

New Zealand leader says nation changed after mosque attacks

Cyber attackers using Coronavirus map to steal sensitive data

Wipro, SAP collaborate to develop new solutions for retail, fashion industry

Twitter Down: Micro-blogging Website faces outrage, users face inconvenience in India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID 19 is so dangerous despite the low mortality rate?

The Novel Coronavirus COVID 19 is spreading so fast that the World Health Organization WHO has upgraded it outbreak status from epidemic to pandemic. We have never before seen a pandemic sparked by a coronavirus CoV. This is the first pande...

Is Japanese ‘Mottainai’ a valid solution to today’s waste management system?

The Nobel Prize winner-cum-renowned Kenyan social activist, Wangari Maathai introduced the word Mottainai as a slogan for environmental protection at a session of the United Nations in 2005....

Technology hubs change cities but is it worthwhile?

From Los Angeles to Beijing, tech hubs are prevalent and big tech companies often tend to hover up swathes of real estate near their competitors. But why do these companies cluster...

Venice on coronavirus lockdown: Much-needed break from overtourism?

While it is hard to find positives when peoples lives are at stake, the lockdowns triggered by the coronavirus outbreak might be a good thing for some cities....

Videos

Latest News

New rockets target Iraq base where US, UK troops killed

A fresh spate of rockets targeted an Iraqi base north of Baghdad on Saturday where foreign troops are deployed, Iraqi and US security sources told AFP, in a rare daytime attack. It was the 23rd such attack since late October on installation...

Coronavirus death toll in Greece rises to three

Greece announced two more coronavirus deaths on Saturday bringing the toll to three, as an unprecedented lockdown takes effect. A 67-year-old man died on Zakynthos island early on Saturday and a 90-year-old man died in the northern city of ...

Estonia to raise up to 1 bln euros to tackle coronavirus outbreak

Estonia is preparing to raise up to 1 billion euros 1.1 billion to cope with the coronavirus outbreak, including via short-dated bonds, the Finance Ministry said on Saturday. As a first step, the maximum allowed issuance of short-term bonds...

2 get Chameli Devi Jain Award for outstanding woman journalist

Arfa Khanum Sherwani of The Wire and Bengaluru-based freelancer Rohini Mohan have been jointly given this years Chameli Devi Jain Award for outstanding woman journalist. Rukmini S, an independent data-journalist from Chennai, received honou...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020