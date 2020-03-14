Left Menu
If IPL-13 happens, it will be a truncated one: BCCI president Ganguly

  • PTI
  • |
  • Mumbai
  • |
  Updated: 14-03-2020 18:28 IST
  • |
  Created: 14-03-2020 18:28 IST
Suspended till April 15 owing to the COVID-19 pandemic, the 13th edition of IPL can only be a truncated one provided the situation improves, BCCI president Sourav Ganguly said on Saturday

The Indian Cricket Board on Friday postponed the start of this year's IPL from March 29 to April 15 in wake of the pandemic, which has caused massive upheaval across the globe

Asked if the cash-rich event could be a curtailed one, Ganguly said, "It will happen, because if it is April 15, then, in any case 15 days are gone, it has to be truncated. How truncated, how many games, I can't say at the moment." Ganguly, a decorated former India captain, was speaking to reporters after the end of the IPL Governing Council meeting here.

