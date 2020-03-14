Left Menu
Development News Edition

ATK win record third ISL title, beat Chennaiyin 3-1 in final

  • PTI
  • |
  • Margao
  • |
  • Updated: 14-03-2020 21:50 IST
  • |
  • Created: 14-03-2020 21:37 IST
ATK win record third ISL title, beat Chennaiyin 3-1 in final
ATK led 1-0 in the first half, courtesy a goal from Hernandez with an assist from the in-form Roy Krishna. Image Credit: ANI

The formidable ATK claimed an unprecedented third Indian Super League (ISL) title triumph with a 3-1 victory over arch-rival Chennaiyin FC in a summit showdown that was played behind closed doors here on Saturday. Javier Hernandez (10th and 90+3) and Edu Garcia (48th) scored for ATK, while Valskis found the net for Chennaiyin FC in the 69th minute at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium.

The final was held without spectators owing to the COVID-19 pandemic. ATK led 1-0 in the first half, courtesy a goal from Hernandez with an assist from the in-form Roy Krishna.

The Kolkata-based team extended their lead in the second half when Garcia scored a few minutes into resumption. Valskis pulled one back for his team with a strike in the 69th minute.

There was more to come as Hernandez scored ATK's third in the stoppage time, and that was the final nail in the coffin for Chennaiyin. The two teams were brilliant in the play-offs with Chennaiyin getting the better of FC Goa in a thrilling two-legged tie that finished 6-5 on aggregates and ATK producing a second-leg turnaround to send defending champions Bengaluru FC packing with a 3-2 win on aggregate.

However, ATK had the last laugh, bagging an AFC Cup spot alongside a hat-trick of titles.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

New Zealand leader says nation changed after mosque attacks

Cyber attackers using Coronavirus map to steal sensitive data

Twitter Down: Micro-blogging Website faces outrage, users face inconvenience in India

Wipro, SAP collaborate to develop new solutions for retail, fashion industry

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID 19 is so dangerous despite the low mortality rate?

The Novel Coronavirus COVID 19 is spreading so fast that the World Health Organization WHO has upgraded it outbreak status from epidemic to pandemic. We have never before seen a pandemic sparked by a coronavirus CoV. This is the first pande...

Is Japanese ‘Mottainai’ a valid solution to today’s waste management system?

The Nobel Prize winner-cum-renowned Kenyan social activist, Wangari Maathai introduced the word Mottainai as a slogan for environmental protection at a session of the United Nations in 2005....

Technology hubs change cities but is it worthwhile?

From Los Angeles to Beijing, tech hubs are prevalent and big tech companies often tend to hover up swathes of real estate near their competitors. But why do these companies cluster...

Venice on coronavirus lockdown: Much-needed break from overtourism?

While it is hard to find positives when peoples lives are at stake, the lockdowns triggered by the coronavirus outbreak might be a good thing for some cities....

Videos

Latest News

NEROCA plays out 2-2 draw against Chennai City in I-League

Hosts NEROCA FC played out an entertaining 2-2 draw against Chennai City FC in an intense I-League match that was held behind closed doors at the Khuman Lumpak Stadium here on Saturday. The hosts went ahead after Khanngam Horam 1st minute f...

Rampaging ATK grab historic third ISL title

A rampaging ATK claimed an unprecedented third Indian Super League ISL title triumph with a 3-1 victory over arch-rival Chennaiyin FC in a summit showdown that was played behind closed doors here on Saturday. Javier Hernandez 10th and Edu G...

Will work with all to ensure early restoration of statehood to JK: PM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said his government will work with all sections of the population for restoration of statehood to Jammu and Kashmir at an early opportunity. A 24-member delegation of the newly formed Jammu and Kashm...

GST Council discuss coronavirus impact on economy

The GST Council on Saturday discussed the impact of coronavirus on the economy, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said. Briefing reporters after the 39th meeting of the GST Council, Sitharaman said the government is trying to make an asse...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020