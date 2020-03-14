Coronavirus threat: Jharkhand archery championship postponed

The state-level archerychampionship in Jharkhand has been postponed indefinitely inwake of the coronavirus outbreak, its organisers said onSaturday

The tournament was scheduled to be held in Jamshedpurfrom March 27 to March 31, Jharkhand Archery Associationgeneral secretary Purnima Mahato said

Fresh dates for the tournament would be announcedlater, she added.

