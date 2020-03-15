Dolphins give LB Biegel original-round tender

The Miami Dolphins presented an original-round restricted tender to linebacker Vince Biegel, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported on Saturday. The tender is worth $2.13 million.

Biegel was originally a fourth-round selection of the Green Bay Packers in 2017. Biegel recorded 59 tackles, 2.5 sacks, one interception, and one pass deflection in 15 games last season with the Dolphins.

The 26-year-old has collected 79 tackles, 2.5 sacks, one interception, and one pass deflection in 38 career games with the Green Bay Packers (2017), New Orleans Saints (2018) and Dolphins. --Field Level Media

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

