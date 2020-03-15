Hall of Fame closes due to coronavirus

The Baseball Hall of Fame is the latest entity to announce a closure due to the coronavirus, saying it will close its doors to the public beginning Sunday at 5 p.m. ET. Officially known as the National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum, officials at the famous landmark located in Cooperstown, N.Y., described the step as "precautionary."

"This precautionary measure is being implemented in accordance with recommendations by the Centers for Disease Control and government officials to limit opportunities for large gatherings and the further spread of the COVID-19 virus," the Hall said in a statement. The Hall of Fame will provide updates each Sunday, beginning on March 22, per where things stand in terms of an eventual re-opening.

The Hall of Fame opened in June 1939. --Field Level Media

