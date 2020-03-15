Atlanta's Blank to pay hourly employees during hiatus

Atlanta Falcons owner Arthur Blank has pledged to pay hourly workers who are employed under The Blank Family of Businesses during the shutdowns caused by the coronavirus, The Athletic reported. Blank is also the owner of the Atlanta United of Major League Soccer, which suspended all games on Thursday for at least 30 days.

"We've tried to over-communicate at a time where there's no question people have personal angst and anxiety," Falcons president Rich McKay told The Athletic. "You've got to be empathetic towards it because it's real." In the case of Blank, it spans multiple leagues and businesses outside of sports.

"Some work one event, some work two events, some work all events," McKay said. "We're working through all those details as we speak. We'll give it to you when we finish it and hopefully we will finish it within the next day." --Field Level Media

