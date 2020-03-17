Sports News Roundup: Travel ban puts Roberts' Stormers season in doubt; Russia hosts major chess tournaments despite corona and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Travel ban puts Roberts' Stormers season in doubt

A travel ban by the South African government could bring an early end to the season for former Wales international center Jamie Roberts, Stormers coach John Dobson confirmed on Tuesday. Roberts must go back to Britain before the end of April to renew his work visa, but with South Africa stopping the inbound travel of UK citizens, among a number of nations, for the foreseeable future, he may then be unable to return.

Handshakes optional: Russia hosts major chess tournament despite coronavirus

Eight of the world's best chess players began competing in an international tournament in Russia on Tuesday but were told by organizers that handshakes would be optional because of the coronavirus that has halted most sports around the world. Known as the Candidates Tournament, the event, organized by the International Chess Federation (FIDE), brings together contenders vying for the chance to challenge defending world champion Magnus Carlsen of Norway for the world title.

Reaction to Euro 2020 postponed to 2021 over coronavirus

Following is reaction to the 2020 European Championship being postponed to 2021 due to the coronavirus outbreak. The proposed dates for European soccer's flagship tournament are June 11 to July 12, 2021.

UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin Euro 2020 postponed until 2021 by UEFA over coronavirus

The Euro 2020 soccer tournament has been postponed until 2021 because of the coronavirus outbreak, European soccer's governing body UEFA said in a statement on Tuesday. UEFA said that the 24-team tournament, which was due to be staged in 12 nations across the continent from June 12 to July 12 this year, would now take place from June 11 to July 11, 2021.

Quarterback Tom Brady says he is leaving New England Patriots

Six-time Super Bowl champion quarterback Tom Brady said on Tuesday he is leaving the New England Patriots after 20 years with the team, stunning fans of the NFL franchise and adding a dramatic twist to the league's off-season. With free agency beginning on Wednesday, the 42-year-old quarterback left no doubt in a social media post that he would not return to New England. During his celebrated tenure he set many NFL records, including most victories and appearances in the Super Bowl and most playoff wins. He won a record four Super Bowl Most Valuable Player trophies.

Fifa should move 2021 World Cup dates: Infantino

Fifa president Gianni Infantino said world soccer's top body should move the planned 2021 Club World Cup dates to make way for the postponed Euro 2020 Championship and the Copa America, which have both been pushed back a year. Infantino said in a statement on Tuesday that Fifa would hold a conference call on Wednesday in which it should accept those changes from UEFA and CONMEBOL and decide whether the planned 24-team Club World Cup should be held "later in 2021, in 2022 or in 2023".

French Open delayed amid coronavirus outbreak: organizers

The French Open tennis tournament has been postponed until Sept 20-Oct 4 amid the coronavirus outbreak, the organizers of the Grand Slam event said on Tuesday. The first major tournament to be hit by the spread of the coronavirus was initially scheduled to be played from May 24-June 7.

Japan's Abe says G7 supports 'complete' Games, polls back postponement

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said on Tuesday that Group of Seven leaders had agreed to support a "complete" Olympics, but dodged questions about whether any of the leaders had brought up the possibility of postponement. His comments come as concerns mount about whether the Games can proceed as planned now that the rapidly spreading coronavirus pandemic has brought business and social activity in countries across the world to a standstill and panic to financial markets.

IOC committed to Tokyo 2020 Games, no need for "drastic decisions"

The International Olympic Committee does not plan any "drastic" decisions about the Tokyo 2020 Games, saying on Tuesday it remains fully committed to the event being staged in four months' time despite the global spread of the coronavirus. Following discussions with international sports federations, the IOC said changes would need to be made to the qualifiers due to the impact of the virus, but it still plans to go ahead with the July 24-Aug 9 Olympics.

Joshua's heavyweight title defense could slip to July, says Hearn

Anthony Joshua's world heavyweight title defense against Bulgarian Kubrat Pulev at Tottenham Hotspur's stadium on June 20 could be postponed to July due to the coronavirus outbreak, promoter Eddie Hearn said on Tuesday. The bout would have been after the Premier League season finished but, with soccer on hold and European championship soccer finals postponed to 2021, any rescheduled fixtures could now run into the summer.

