Reports: Second Yankees minor leaguer tests positive for virus

A second player within the New York Yankees' minor league system tested positive for coronavirus, multiple media outlets reported on Tuesday. The unidentified player's diagnosis comes on the heels of another Yankees' minor leaguer testing positive on Friday. The Yankees confirmed the latter player's status on Sunday, telling MLB.com that he had spent time only at the team's minor league facility and was never at Steinbrenner Field in Tampa, Fla.

The Yankees were among the teams whose major-league players elected to stay in camp amid the coronavirus pandemic, however, Major League Baseball on Sunday encouraged teams to disband and leave camp. Manager Aaron Boone left the team's complex in Tampa on Tuesday and said he was driving home to Greenwich, Conn., per ESPN. "Again, it's starting to hit home more every day, it seems like," Yankees pitcher J.A. Happ told ESPN on Tuesday. "So we're just preparing and trying to be smart if we can and paying attention to the news."

Major League Baseball suspended spring training and delayed the start of the 2020 regular season last week due to the coronavirus pandemic. On Monday, MLB announced Opening Day would be pushed back in accordance with the recommendations made Sunday by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to restrict events of more than 50 people for the next eight weeks.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.