Left Menu
Development News Edition

Boxing-Roger Mayweather, mentor to nephew Floyd, dead at 58

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 18-03-2020 03:52 IST
  • |
  • Created: 18-03-2020 03:52 IST
Boxing-Roger Mayweather, mentor to nephew Floyd, dead at 58

Roger Mayweather, trainer to nephew and champion boxer Floyd Mayweather, has died at 58 after a long battle with diabetes, his camp said on Tuesday.

Before becoming a legendary cornerman, the Grand Rapids, Michigan native was a champion in his own right. He had a celebrated 20-year career, becoming a two-division world champion with notable fights against Julio Cesar Chavez and Pernell Whitaker.

"The Black Mamba" held the WBA and lineal super featherweight titles in the mid-1980s and the WBC light welterweight title later that same decade. He held the IBO light welterweight title and IBO welterweight titles in the mid-1990s and finished with a 59-13 professional record.

He first began working with Floyd in the late 1990s and over 12 years helped shape him into one of the best pound-for-pound boxers of all time, amassing an unblemished 50-0 record. "My uncle was one of the most important people in my life inside and outside of the ring," Floyd Mayweather said in a statement.

"Roger was a great champion and one of the best trainers in boxing. Unfortunately, his health was failing him for several years and now he can finally rest in peace. "Roger meant the world to me, my father Floyd Sr., my uncle Jeff, our whole family, everyone in and around the Mayweather Boxing Gym and the entire boxing world. It is a terrible loss for all of us."

The loss of Roger is the second major blow to Floyd this month. Last week his ex-girlfriend and the mother of three of his children, Josie Harris, was found dead inside a car in her driveway in Valencia, California.

Floyd responded by posting a series of photos of the couple on Instagram as a tribute to her.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Poonam Pandey's boyfriend shares intimate photos on her birthday

US slaps sanctions on companies involved in Pak's 'unsafeguarded' nuclear programmes

AMISOM hands over security responsibilities of Halane to Somalia

Japan's Kubota collaborates with Microsoft for digital transformation

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 pandemic accelerating online grocery adoption

Flipkart says it is&#160;working closely with its marketplace partners to ensure adequate availability of consumer sanitary products like hand sanitizers, gloves, and masks as these products may be out of stock due to high customer demand....

Home deliveries during coronavirus: How your packages are made safer

Home deliveries dont completely eliminate the risk of spreading coronavirus but it can significantly lower the risk if adequate precautions are taken....

Technological innovations as new change-makers of democracy & governance in Africa

In this age of the fourth industrial revolution, democracy and governance in Africa need to be redefined in the light of the latest technological innovations. The internet-based technological innovations have a huge scope in bridging the ga...

Global coronavirus response sheds harsh spotlight on longstanding crises

... ...

Videos

Latest News

COVID-19: Army reports its first case, suspends all wargames, trainings; Total cases in India rise to 151

The Indian Army reported its first case of coronavirus after a 34-year-old soldier of Ladakh Scout regiment tested positive for the COVID-19, prompting the force to strengthen its check and prevention mechanism and suspend war games and tr...

Coronavirus: Vistara says it is temporarily suspending its international flight operations from March 20 to March 31.

Coronavirus Vistara says it is temporarily suspending its international flight operations from March 20 to March 31....

TWICE's Nayeon withdraws restraining order against foreign stalker

South Korean singer, Im Na-Yeon popularly known as Nayeon of girl group, Twice, formed by JYP Entertainment has withdrawn restraining order against a foreign stalker.In January, Nayeon was approached by a stalker while boarding a plane in J...

KVB enters precious metals business for corporate customers

Karur Vysya Bank KVB on Wednesday announced the launch of its precious metal business for its corporate customers. KVB serves approximately 6,000 jewellers and jewellery manufacturers and in order to serve them fully, the bank now offers pr...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020