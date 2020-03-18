Left Menu
Bills reward S Poyer with reported two-year extension

  Updated: 18-03-2020 05:48 IST
The Buffalo Bills and safety Jordan Poyer reached agreement on a two-year contract extension, according to multiple reports. According to Spotrac, the extension through the 2022 season is worth $20.5 million.

Poyer is slated to make $3.2 million in 2020 under his current contract, which includes a $150,000 roster bonus due on Sunday and a $100,000 workout bonus. Poyer, who turns 29 in April, has spent the past three seasons with the Bills. He has 11 interceptions during the span, including a career-high five in 2017.

Poyer posted a career-best 107 tackles last season, his second time reaching the century mark. He also recorded three forced fumbles, three fumble recoveries and one sack. Overall, Poyer has 426 tackles, 13 interceptions, six sacks, six fumble recoveries, five forced fumbles and 28 pass breakups in 95 career games (58 starts).

