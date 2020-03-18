Pats reportedly agree to deal with WR Byrd

Shortly after quarterback Tom Brady said his goodbye to New England, the Patriots made a move to start enhancing their offense. According to NFL Network's Mike Garafolo, free agent wide receiver Damiere Byrd agreed to a one-year contract with New England. Terms of the deal were not reported.

Byrd, 27, enjoyed the best year of his career in 2019, his only season with the Arizona Cardinals. The 5-foot-9 wideout finished with career highs in receptions (32) and receiving yards (359) while catching one touchdown pass in 11 games, three of them starts. The previous three seasons, he appeared in a total of 17 games (three starts) for the Carolina Panthers, making 12 catches for 129 yards and two TDs.

The Panthers signed Byrd as an undrafted free agent out of South Carolina in May 2015. --Field Level Media

