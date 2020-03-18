Left Menu
Cowboys to re-sign LB Lee on 1-year deal

  Updated: 18-03-2020 06:37 IST
On a day when the Dallas Cowboys saw a trip of players reportedly agree leave via free agency, a long-time co-captain has decided to stick around. Veteran linebacker and team co-captain Sean Lee has agreed to terms on a one-year deal to remain in Dallas, the team announced Tuesday.

The contact will be for $4.5 million, with $2 million of the deal guaranteed. Lee's agreement followed news of the Las Vegas Raiders agreeing to sign three of Lee's now-former teammates: veteran tight end Jason Witten, defensive tackle Maliek Collins and safety Jeff Heath.

In February the two-time Pro Bowl selection said publicly that he would test free agency, but also admitted that he hoped it would work out with the Cowboys. Lee, 33, gave strong consideration to retiring after an injury-plagued 2018 season in which he played only seven games and lost his starting job to Leighton Vander Esch. But Lee rebounded by playing in 16 games for the first time in his nine seasons with the Cowboys in 2019, registering 86 tackles, one sack and one interception. He had 17 tackles against the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 16.

Injuries have interrupted Lee's career often, as he has missed 10 or more games in a season three times -- including the entire 2014 season when he suffered a torn ACL during organized team activities. Lee has 782 tackles, 30 passes defensed, four sacks and 14 interceptions in 109 games since Dallas picked him in the second round of the 2010 NFL Draft out of Penn State.

--Field Level Media

