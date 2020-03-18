Left Menu
Bills reportedly add DL duo Butler, Jefferson

The Buffalo Bills continued to retool their defensive line on Tuesday, reportedly agreeing to free agent deals with former Carolina Panthers defensive tackle Vernon Butler and former Seattle Seahawks defensive tackle/end Quinton Jefferson. Butler, 25, agreed to a two-year, $16 million deal with the Buffalo Bills, NFL.com's Ian Rapoport reported. Per Rapoport, the deal includes a guaranteed $9.3 million.

Jefferson, 26, told ESPN's Josina Anderson that he and the Bills agreed to a two-year deal, adding, "We are still working on the details. They showed the most interest. They are a playoff team, and I think they have a lot of great talent." He later tweeted, "It's been real Seattle! Nothing but love."

On Monday, Buffalo and former Carolina Panthers defensive end Mario Addison agreed to a three-year deal, ESPN reported. Meanwhile, free agent defensive end Shaq Lawson moved from Buffalo to the Miami Dolphins, reportedly landing a three-year, $30 million contract. The Panthers selected Butler with the 30th overall pick in the 2016 draft out of Louisiana Tech, but he did little to justify the first-round selection over his first three pro seasons. He produced a total of 45 tackles and two sacks from 2016-18 while appearing in just 38 games and making no starts.

In 2019, Butler began to show signs of improvement. He started nine of the 14 games he played, and he recorded statistical career highs in all major categories: tackles (32), sacks (six), forced fumbles (three), tackles for loss (seven) and quarterback hits (eight). Jefferson played four years for the Seahawks, who made him a fifth-round pick out of Maryland in 2016. He started a combined 24 games the past two seasons (including all 12 of his starts last season at defensive end), racking up a total of 6.5 sacks, five forced fumbles and 51 tackles.

