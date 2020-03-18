Left Menu
Development News Edition

Kerr: U.S. basketball team still planning for Tokyo Olympics

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 18-03-2020 07:43 IST
  • |
  • Created: 18-03-2020 07:43 IST
Kerr: U.S. basketball team still planning for Tokyo Olympics

The sports world is almost entirely shut down due to the coronavirus pandemic, but the Olympic Games are still due to go on as scheduled from July 24-Aug. 9 in Tokyo. At this point, the U.S. men's basketball team is still planning to be in Japan for the competition this summer, according to assistant coach Steve Kerr.

Kerr, the Golden State Warriors' head coach, spoke with reporters on a conference call Tuesday, and he referenced discussions with U.S. head coach Gregg Popovich. "Pop and I have spoken a couple of times over the last week or so, and everything's just up in the air," Kerr said. "There's no sense of whether things are going to be delayed or anything.

"We're all kind of sitting here wondering what's going to happen, and so is the rest of the world. We're just going to plan as if this is going to happen, and we're going to try and put together a roster, and that's all we can do." As for his current team, Kerr took note of the fact that his Golden State Warriors were scheduled to face the Brooklyn Nets in San Francisco on Thursday before the NBA halted play Wednesday night. Had the game gone on, it would have been played behind closed doors due to virus-fighting measures that already were in place in San Francisco.

On Tuesday, the Nets revealed that four players have tested positive for coronavirus -- including injured former Warriors star Kevin Durant. The Nets, but not Durant, were in San Francisco on Wednesday. "I'm hoping none of our players went and hung out with them the night before our (scheduled) game," Kerr said Tuesday. "I don't know if that is the case or not."

The San Francisco Bay Area is now under "shelter in place" orders due to the pandemic. Although at least seven NBA players have tested positive for coronavirus, and the Los Angeles Lakers reportedly are asking all of their players to undergo testing, the Warriors will not follow the Lakers' lead. All of Golden State's players are currently healthy, according to general manager Bob Myers.

"I've been told by our doctors that we shouldn't be testing asymptomatic people in California," Myers said on a conference call. "We've been told there's not enough tests to do that. And if we're not interacting with each other, we're not doing that right now. "If somebody potentially became exposed and was tested, I think we'd act like anybody, which is that, if somebody you know was exposed or had it, then I think you can get tested."

--Field Level Media

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Poonam Pandey's boyfriend shares intimate photos on her birthday

US slaps sanctions on companies involved in Pak's 'unsafeguarded' nuclear programmes

AMISOM hands over security responsibilities of Halane to Somalia

Japan's Kubota collaborates with Microsoft for digital transformation

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 pandemic accelerating online grocery adoption

Flipkart says it is&#160;working closely with its marketplace partners to ensure adequate availability of consumer sanitary products like hand sanitizers, gloves, and masks as these products may be out of stock due to high customer demand....

Home deliveries during coronavirus: How your packages are made safer

Home deliveries dont completely eliminate the risk of spreading coronavirus but it can significantly lower the risk if adequate precautions are taken....

Technological innovations as new change-makers of democracy & governance in Africa

In this age of the fourth industrial revolution, democracy and governance in Africa need to be redefined in the light of the latest technological innovations. The internet-based technological innovations have a huge scope in bridging the ga...

Global coronavirus response sheds harsh spotlight on longstanding crises

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Israel steps up testing as coronavirus detections rise

Confirmed coronavirus cases in Israel have jumped by 40 to 427 in the past 24 hours, the Health Ministry said on Wednesday, predicting a steeper rise as mass testing is implemented. The Internal Security Ministry said compulsory closures, e...

Coronavirus: Vistara says it has "temporarily adjusted" domestic flights for March and April in view of reduced demand. DSP DPBDPBDPB

Coronavirus Vistara says it has temporarily adjusted domestic flights for March and April in view of reduced demand. DSP DPBDPBDPB...

60 pc tickets cancelled in March this year due to coronavirus, Rly informs par panel

Senior railway officials on Wednesday informed a parliamentary panel that more than 60 per cent tickets were cancelled in March this year due to coronavirus, even as the panel came down hard on the Railway Board chairman for a shoddy presen...

COVID-19 cases rise to 13, Karnataka extends week-long

With COVID-19 cases reaching 13 with two more people testing postive, the Karnataka government on Wednesday extended the lockdown announced last week to March 31 as it stepped up efforts to combat the spread of the disease which has already...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020