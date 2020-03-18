Left Menu
Report: Cowboys, DT McCoy agree to 3-year deal

  • Reuters
  • Updated: 18-03-2020 10:10 IST
  • Created: 18-03-2020 10:10 IST
The Dallas Cowboys agreed to a three-year deal with defensive lineman Gerald McCoy on Tuesday, according to a report by ESPN. Financial terms were not disclosed, and the contract is pending a physical.

McCoy, 32, is a highly respected veteran who will provide a strong locker room presence in Dallas. The Cowboys have defensive linemen Tyrone Crawford, Daniel Wise and 2019 second-round pick Trysten Hill under contract. However, Maliek Collins reportedly agreed to a deal with the Las Vegas Raiders, Michael Bennett is not expected back, Antwaun Woods is an exclusive rights free agent, and Daniel Ross and Christian Covington remain unsigned. So McCoy is positioned to provide needed depth along the interior of the line.

The six-time Pro Bowl selection joined the Carolina Panthers last offseason on a one-year, $10.25 million deal, but he was able to record only five sacks. That marked the first time since 2012 that McCoy failed to have at least six. The third overall draft pick out of Oklahoma in 2010, McCoy spent his first nine seasons with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He recorded 54.5 sacks for the Bucs but was released last offseason with three years remaining on his contract.

--Field Level Media

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

