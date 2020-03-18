Senators reveal first positive COVID-19 test in NHL

The Ottawa Senators announced on Tuesday that an unnamed player tested positive for COVID-19, becoming the first NHL player to be diagnosed with coronavirus. The player is in isolation with "mild symptoms," and the Senators asked the rest of the team to remain isolated while their medical staff monitors the health of the players.

The Senators said the organization is working to notify anyone known to have had close contact with the player and is working with team doctors and public health officials. "As a result of this positive case, all members of the Ottawa Senators are requested to remain isolated, to monitor their health and seek advice from our team medical staff," the team said in a statement Tuesday.

Ottawa played at the San Jose Sharks on March 7 before remaining in California to play the Anaheim Ducks on March 10 and Los Angeles Kings on March 11 before the season was suspended indefinitely last week. "The health of our players, fans, and community remains our highest priority," the team said. "We will continue to do everything we can to help ensure our players, staff, fans and the greater community remain safe and healthy during this time of uncertainty due to the spread of the coronavirus."

--Field Level Media

