Left Menu
Development News Edition

Norwegian wins Iditarod dog-sled race, crowds kept away by virus precautions

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 18-03-2020 15:47 IST
  • |
  • Created: 18-03-2020 15:47 IST
Norwegian wins Iditarod dog-sled race, crowds kept away by virus precautions

Norwegian musher Thomas Waerner won the Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race early on Wednesday, capturing victory in only his second attempt at the famous long-distance race across Alaska.

Waerner and his tail-wagging dogs reached the finish line in downtown Nome just after midnight, completing the 1,000-mile race in nine days, 10 hours and 37:47 minutes. "It has always been a dream to come here and do the race," said Waerner, who became fascinated by the Iditarod as an 11-year-old reading about mushing legends like Susan Butcher and Rick Swenson. "It’s amazing, I feel kind of speechless."

A pared-down team of race officials and a small cluster of cheering fans, one waving a large Norwegian flag, greeted Waerner. The usual huge and raucous Nome finish-line crowd was absent, curtailed by the global coronavirus pandemic. To reduce chances of contagion, the city of Nome cancelled all its Iditarod-related events and discouraged visitors from out of town – a marked change from past years, when the town is packed with Iditarod revelers from around the world.

There was "social distancing" along the trail, too. Some of the Native villages that serve as race checkpoints moved those sites out of town, and officials barred spectator crowds at those places on the trail where mushers and their dogs take breaks. With those adaptations, the Iditarod was able to continue, unlike other major sports events many of which have been cancelled.

Waerner and his dogs were able to push though deep snow which slowed their closest competitors. He snatched the lead over the weekend from Jessie Royer, who was vying to become the first woman to win the Iditarod since 1990, and other top contenders. The 47-year-old musher from Synnfjell, a mountainous town near Lillehammer, ran his first Iditarod in 2015. He finished in 17th place, the top spot that year for a rookie. While he is relatively new to the Iditarod, Waerner is an accomplished musher on the European circuit. Last year he won the 1,200-kilometer (745-mile) Finnmarksløpet, Europe’s longest dog-sled race.

Waerner is part of a growing Norwegian presence at the Iditarod. He is the third of his countrymen to win the famous race, following two-time champion Robert Sorlie and 2018 champion Joar Leifseth Ulsom. Interviewed in the finish chute, Waerner said he had a message for other Norwegians.

"They should come here and do the race, also. It’s an amazing race. The nature you go through, the checkpoints, trails, this is the greatest race you can do," he said. "So you in Norway, just start training." For his victory, Waerner won $51,000 and a new truck.

Fifty-seven mushers and their teams started the race on March 7 in Anchorage. As of early Wednesday, after Waerner crossed the finish line, 11 had dropped out but 45 more remained on the trail.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Poonam Pandey's boyfriend shares intimate photos on her birthday

US slaps sanctions on companies involved in Pak's 'unsafeguarded' nuclear programmes

AMISOM hands over security responsibilities of Halane to Somalia

Japan's Kubota collaborates with Microsoft for digital transformation

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 pandemic accelerating online grocery adoption

Flipkart says it is&#160;working closely with its marketplace partners to ensure adequate availability of consumer sanitary products like hand sanitizers, gloves, and masks as these products may be out of stock due to high customer demand....

Home deliveries during coronavirus: How your packages are made safer

Home deliveries dont completely eliminate the risk of spreading coronavirus but it can significantly lower the risk if adequate precautions are taken....

Technological innovations as new change-makers of democracy & governance in Africa

In this age of the fourth industrial revolution, democracy and governance in Africa need to be redefined in the light of the latest technological innovations. The internet-based technological innovations have a huge scope in bridging the ga...

Global coronavirus response sheds harsh spotlight on longstanding crises

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Linking coronavirus to poultry unscientific: Maha minister

Maharashtra Animal Husbandry Minister Sunil Kedar on Wednesday clarified that there is no threat of contracting the novel coronavirus from consuming poultry products. Claims that a person can catch the coronavirus Covid-19 from eating chick...

Chelsea open up hotel to healthcare staff

Chelsea will provide free accommodation to staff of Britains National Health Service in a hotel at the clubs Stamford Bridge stadium during the coronavirus pandemic. The Premier League clubs owner, Roman Abramovich, will fund the service th...

NKorea's Kim admits troubled medical system amid virus fears

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un acknowledged that his country lacks modern medical facilities and called for urgent improvements, state media said Wednesday, in a rare assessment of the Norths health care system that comes amid worries abou...

Cong leader Oscar Fernandes shares story of 'gaumutra' curing

Senior Congress leader Oscar Fernandes on Wednesday extolled the virtues of gaumutra and shared an anecdote about a man claiming to have cured his cancer by drinking cow urine to drive his point home. Participating in a debate in Rajya Sabh...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020