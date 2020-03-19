Left Menu
Development News Edition

Reports: Seahawks bring back DE Irvin, add OT Shell

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 19-03-2020 04:54 IST
  • |
  • Created: 19-03-2020 04:54 IST
Reports: Seahawks bring back DE Irvin, add OT Shell

The Seattle Seahawks brought back a familiar face by agreeing to a deal with free agent defensive end Bruce Irvin on Wednesday, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported. Terms have not been reported for the deal, which wasn't the Seahawks' only addition of the day. They also agreed to sign former New York Jets offensive tackle Brandon Shell on a two-year, $11 million deal, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Irvin tweeted, "IM SO HAPPY TO BE GOING HOME!!!! 12's I love you!" Irvin, who spent last year with the Carolina Panthers, was a first-round pick of the Seahawks in 2012 and played four seasons in Seattle. He then spent time in Oakland and Atlanta before joining Carolina.

The 32-year-old had 8.5 sacks, 16 QB hits and a safety for the Panthers in 13 games (12 starts) last season. Irvin, taken 15th overall out of West Virginia in 2012, had 22 sacks and 49 QB hits in 58 games (37 starts) for the Seahawks from 2012-15 before leaving via free agency. He has 52 sacks and 115 QB hits in 119 career games (90 starts).

Shell, 28, started 40 of 49 games over the last four seasons for the Jets, most recently at right tackle. He returned to the bench for four games in 2019, as he allowed seven sacks -- per STATS -- and committed two penalties in 15 games over the course of the year. Shell allowed just 1.5 sacks in 14 games in 2018 but had 7.5 sacks allowed in 12 games in 2017.

The Seahawks saw swing tackle George Fant join the Jets on a reported three-year, $30 million deal, while starting right tackle Germain Ifedi remains a free agent. Meanwhile, Seattle has given free safety Tedric Thompson permission to seek a trade, according to Rapoport, with any deal expected to be for a late-round pick.

Thompson, 25, was a fourth-round pick in 2017 out of Colorado, and he took over as the starter after Earl Thomas' injury in 2018. He started 10 of his 14 games that season, making 57 tackles and recording an interception and three pass breakups. He then started six games in 2019 before sustaining a season-ending shoulder injury. The Seahawks traded for Lions safety Quandre Diggs last October and saw a significant boost to their pass defense. They also have strong safety Bradley McDougald and 2019 second-round pick Marquise Blair at the position.

--Field Level Media

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Mi Band 5: Expected upgrades, price, release date and more

Quarantine tips: 'Crash Landing on You' star Son Ye-jin encourages new habits

Pune firms not following work from home policy to face action

Section 144 imposed in Gautam Buddh Nagar till April 5

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Israel's top court hears challenge to coronavirus cyber-monitoring

Civil liberties activists asked Israels Supreme Court on Thursday to suspend cellphone monitoring put in place under emergency regulations to try to slow the spread of the coronavirus. Surveillance began this week after the government appro...

Telecom sector created 76,359 jobs in two years: Dhotre

The government on Thursday said 76,359 jobs have been created in the telecom sector since 2018-19. While replying to a question in the Rajya Sabha, Minister of State for Telecom Sanjay Dhotre said of the total jobs created in the sector, 2...

Despite virus, Turkish minister confident on 2020 growth, budget, inflation targets

Finance Minister Berat Albayrak said on Thursday he had no concerns about Turkeys ability to meet its economic growth, budget and inflation targets for 2020 despite expectations of a potentially severe global recession due to the coronaviru...

No scheduled international commercial passenger flights allowed to land in India from Mar 22: Centre

The Central government on Thursday announced that no scheduled international commercial passenger flights will be allowed to land in India from March 22 for one week in view of coronavirus pandemic. No scheduled international commercial pas...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020