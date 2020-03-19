Reports: Seahawks bring back DE Irvin, add OT Shell

The Seattle Seahawks brought back a familiar face by agreeing to a deal with free agent defensive end Bruce Irvin on Wednesday, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported. Terms have not been reported for the deal, which wasn't the Seahawks' only addition of the day. They also agreed to sign former New York Jets offensive tackle Brandon Shell on a two-year, $11 million deal, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Irvin tweeted, "IM SO HAPPY TO BE GOING HOME!!!! 12's I love you!" Irvin, who spent last year with the Carolina Panthers, was a first-round pick of the Seahawks in 2012 and played four seasons in Seattle. He then spent time in Oakland and Atlanta before joining Carolina.

The 32-year-old had 8.5 sacks, 16 QB hits and a safety for the Panthers in 13 games (12 starts) last season. Irvin, taken 15th overall out of West Virginia in 2012, had 22 sacks and 49 QB hits in 58 games (37 starts) for the Seahawks from 2012-15 before leaving via free agency. He has 52 sacks and 115 QB hits in 119 career games (90 starts).

Shell, 28, started 40 of 49 games over the last four seasons for the Jets, most recently at right tackle. He returned to the bench for four games in 2019, as he allowed seven sacks -- per STATS -- and committed two penalties in 15 games over the course of the year. Shell allowed just 1.5 sacks in 14 games in 2018 but had 7.5 sacks allowed in 12 games in 2017.

The Seahawks saw swing tackle George Fant join the Jets on a reported three-year, $30 million deal, while starting right tackle Germain Ifedi remains a free agent. Meanwhile, Seattle has given free safety Tedric Thompson permission to seek a trade, according to Rapoport, with any deal expected to be for a late-round pick.

Thompson, 25, was a fourth-round pick in 2017 out of Colorado, and he took over as the starter after Earl Thomas' injury in 2018. He started 10 of his 14 games that season, making 57 tackles and recording an interception and three pass breakups. He then started six games in 2019 before sustaining a season-ending shoulder injury. The Seahawks traded for Lions safety Quandre Diggs last October and saw a significant boost to their pass defense. They also have strong safety Bradley McDougald and 2019 second-round pick Marquise Blair at the position.

--Field Level Media

