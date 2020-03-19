Reports: Vikings, NT Pierce agree to 3-year deal

The Minnesota Vikings filled a hole at nose tackle on Wednesday, agreeing to a three-year deal with free agent Michael Pierce, according to multiple reports. According to the Houston Chronicle, the contract is worth $27 million. Pierce's arrival comes after the Vikings released nose tackle Linval Joseph over the weekend.

Pierce, 27, spent the past four years with the Baltimore Ravens, whom he joined as an undrafted free agent out of Samford in 2016. Known for his run-stopping prowess, the 6-foot, 345-pounder collected 151 tackles (13 for loss) plus 3.5 sacks and 13 QB hits in 60 games (30 starts) with the Ravens. "It's Been AMAZING 4 YEARS BALTIMORE!!" Pierce tweeted. "Thank You For Embracing An Undrafted NG And Rolling With Me & Support US Through The Journey! My BROTHERS & Coaches I'm Grateful For Everyone Of You Y'all Made Me A Better Player & Person It's Always Love On This Side!"

Joseph joined the Los Angeles Chargers on a reported two-year, $17 million deal earlier Wednesday. He had been set to count $12.8 million against the cap for Minnesota in 2020, with $10.4 million of that saved with his release. The Vikings released another player earlier Wednesday, saying goodbye to right guard Josh Kline a year after he joined the team on a three-year, $15.75 million contract.

The move came as a bit of a surprise, as it saved only $1.57 million in cap space in 2020, with $4.47 million in dead money remaining on Minnesota's cap. Kline, 30, started 13 games in 2019, committing two penalties and allowing one sack, according to STATS. He spent the previous three seasons with the Tennessee Titans after playing his first three in New England.

In seven NFL seasons, Kline has started 77 of 92 games. --Field Level Media

