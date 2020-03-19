Report: Rams agree to two-year deal with DT Robinson

The Los Angeles Rams and defensive tackle A'Shawn Robinson have agreed to a two-year, $17 million deal, NFL Network reported Wednesday. Robinson spent the past four seasons with the Detroit Lions. He has started 37 of his 58 NFL games played since being a second-round draft choice in 2016 out of Alabama.

Robinson, who turns 25 on Saturday, had 40 tackles, 1.5 sacks, two fumble recoveries and one forced fumble in 13 games during 2019. Overall, he has 172 tackles (16 for loss), five sacks, three forced fumbles, three fumble recoveries and one interception.

--Field Level Media

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

