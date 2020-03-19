Left Menu
Development News Edition

Report: Packers to retain TE Lewis on one-year deal

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 19-03-2020 07:38 IST
  • |
  • Created: 19-03-2020 07:38 IST
Report: Packers to retain TE Lewis on one-year deal

The Green Bay Packers agreed to a one-year, $2.25 million deal to retain tight end Marcedes Lewis, according to multiple reports. Lewis, who turns 36 in May, caught 15 passes for 156 yards and one touchdown in 16 games (11 starts) last season.

Lewis will be entering his third season with the Packers after spending his first 12 with the Jacksonville Jaguars. He has 393 receptions for 4,697 yards and 34 touchdowns in 202 career games (172 starts). He was a Pro Bowl selection for the Jaguars in 2010 when he recorded career highs of 58 receptions for 700 yards and 10 touchdown catches.

--Field Level Media

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Mi Band 5: Expected upgrades, price, release date and more

Quarantine tips: 'Crash Landing on You' star Son Ye-jin encourages new habits

Pune firms not following work from home policy to face action

Section 144 imposed in Gautam Buddh Nagar till April 5

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Workout with a toddler: Londoners adapt to life under coronavirus

As Londoners adapt to a new way of life under the shadow of the coronavirus, one father managed to combine fitness with childcare on Thursday doing squats in his local park and using his toddler as a weight.Earlier this week the British gov...

Airlines need up to $200 bn in emergency aid: IATA

Up to USD 200 billion is needed to rescue the worlds airlines during the coronavirus crisis, the global aviation association said Thursday, appealing especially to African and Middle Eastern countries to provide emergency assistance. Suppor...

We have succeeded in keeping coronavirus at containment level; it is not at community level: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal.

We have succeeded in keeping coronavirus at containment level it is not at community level Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal....

WRAPUP 4-Rich world pumps aid to fight virus, Britain latest to face lockdown

The worlds wealthiest nations poured unprecedented aid into the reeling global economy on Thursday as coronavirus cases ballooned in the current epicentre Europe and London became the latest major centre bracing for lockdown.With almost 219...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020