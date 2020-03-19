Left Menu
Reports: C Karras, LB Roberts joining Dolphins

  19-03-2020
  19-03-2020
Two more former Patriots are headed to the Miami Dolphins to join coach Brian Flores, a former New England assistant. Center Ted Karras agreed to terms on a one-year, $4 million contract, multiple media outlets reported Wednesday. Linebacker Elandon Roberts subsequently told ESPN he will sign a one-year deal with Miami.

Karras is expected to replace Dan Kilgore, who became a free agent after the Dolphins declined his option for the 2020 season. The 27-year-old Karras was thrust into a starting role with the New England Patriots in 2019 after David Andrews was diagnosed with blood clots in his lungs at the end of the preseason. Karras started 15 games for the Patriots last season.

Karras had served as a backup in the three previous seasons after being selected by New England in the sixth round of the 2016 NFL Draft. A nine-year NFL veteran, Kilgore started 13 games for the Dolphins last season, committing two penalties and allowing two sacks, according to STATS. He missed three games midseason with a knee injury after sitting out 12 in 2018 with a torn triceps.

Roberts, 25, started 33 of 60 games over the past four seasons in New England, collecting 206 tackles (15 for loss), four sacks and six pass breakups. He also played some fullback last season after the Patriots were struck by injuries at the position. Coincidentally, Roberts caught a 38-yard touchdown pass against the Dolphins in Miami's Week 17 victory.

Miami now has added three Patriots players this offseason, having agreed to a deal with linebacker Kyle Van Noy on Monday. --Field Level Media

