Colts finalize Buckner trade amid COVID-19 restrictions

  • Updated: 19-03-2020 09:03 IST
  • Created: 19-03-2020 09:03 IST
The Indianapolis Colts and San Francisco 49ers officially completed the trade of defensive tackle DeForest Buckner on Wednesday, announcing the deal despite NFL teams' facilities having been shut down due to the coronavirus pandemic. The deal, which sent Buckner to the Colts for the 13th overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, required a physical to be completed, a task complicated by the league's current ban on player visits because of the virus.

It's unclear how the physical was performed, but Pro Football Talk reported the 49ers helped the Colts with the process, quoting an Indianapolis source saying, "(we) worked our a-- off and got help from SF." The league sent out a memo on Tuesday saying teams could ask players to take a physical with a neutral doctor near their homes. The memo also said "clubs should consider including contingency language in trade agreements to account for a scenario where a player is unable to take and pass a physical."

However it was completed, Buckner is officially a Colt, bringing a Pro Bowl presence to the defensive line. Buckner, who turned 26 on Tuesday, has 28.5 sacks and 74 quarterback hits in four NFL seasons. As part of the deal to join Indianapolis, he signed a four-year, $84 million extension that runs through 2024.

"DeForest is a premier defensive tackle in this league and we're thrilled to add him to our roster," Colts general manager Chris Ballard said in a statement. "Adding a player of his caliber demonstrates the importance and commitment of building a strong defensive front. He will bring a veteran presence to our locker room and will lead with his work ethic. DeForest's consistency as a pro on and off the field will make us a better team." The 49ers now have two first-round picks, Nos. 13 and 31, in this year's draft. They do not have any picks in Rounds 2-4 because of previous trades, and ESPN reported earlier this week they are expected to trade down with at least one of their first-round picks.

