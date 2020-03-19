Left Menu
Coronavirus: ATP, WTA extend suspension of tours

The Association of Tennis Professionals (ATP) and Women's Tennis Association (WTA) have announced that top-level tennis will not be resuming until the second week of June due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Representative image . Image Credit: ANI

The Association of Tennis Professionals (ATP) and Women's Tennis Association (WTA) have announced that top-level tennis will not be resuming until the second week of June due to the coronavirus outbreak. An official statement from the ATP and WTA said: "The professional tennis season is now suspended through June 7, 2020, including the ATP Challenger Tour and ITF World Tennis Tour. At this time, tournaments taking place from June 8, 2020, onwards are still planning to go ahead as per the published schedule".

As all professional tennis has been postponed, it has been confirmed that the ATP and WTA rankings will be frozen throughout this period and until further notice. This announcement comes days after the postponing of the French Open. The tournament was slated for May, but now it will be held from September 20-October 4.

With French Open opting to push dates ahead, it will now be clashing with the Laver Cup. However, organisers of the Laver Cup have said that they are looking to go on with the tournament as planned. Earlier, the ATP had announced a six-week suspension of the men's professional tennis tour due to escalating health and safety issues arising from the global outbreak of coronavirus. (ANI)

