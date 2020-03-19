Left Menu
Suspended WR Gordon reportedly hopes to return in '20

Wide receiver Josh Gordon, in the midst of his sixth NFL suspension for a drug violation, hopes to return to action this year, ESPN reported Wednesday night. Gordon, 28, received his latest punishment, an indefinite ban, in mid-December for violating league policies prohibiting performance-enhancing drugs and "substances of abuse."

Gordon was also suspended in December 2018, but he was reinstated last August, and he started the 2019 season with the New England Patriots. After making 20 receptions for 287 yards and a touchdown in six games for New England, he was waived. He was then claimed by the Seattle Seahawks, and he caught seven passes for 139 yards in five games before his season was cut short by the latest suspension.

Should he be reinstated by the league, he would be an unrestricted free agent for the first time in his career, as he now has four accrued seasons in the NFL. Gordon hinted that he would welcome a return to Seattle, tweeting Monday, "(I don't know) if I'm allowed to be a free agent, but if I was, I like those bright green uni's."

Gordon was an All-Pro for the Cleveland Browns in 2013, when he led the league with 1,646 receiving yards, even though his first drug suspension cost him two games that season. He subsequently was suspended in 2014, 2015, 2016, 2018 and 2019, and he missed the entire 2015 and 2016 seasons.

In the six seasons he has played, Gordon has compiled 247 receptions for 4,252 yards and 20 touchdowns in 63 games (56 starts). --Field Level Media

