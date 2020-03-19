Left Menu
Don't panic, avoid fake news trap in fight against coronavirus: Paes

  New Delhi
  Updated: 19-03-2020 11:14 IST
  Created: 19-03-2020 11:14 IST
Legendary Indian tennis player Leander Paes on Thursday said the country must not panic and fall in the trap of fake news in its battle to contain the COVID-19 pandemic, urging people to follow WHO guidelines to stay safe. The deadly coronavirus outbreak has killed 8,809 people and infected 21,8631 across 157 countries, according to a tracker maintained by Johns Hopkins University. In India, the number cases have risen to 169 across cities.

"We currently face a big battle against an opponent that is spreading its reach across the globe. At times like this, it's most important that we each play our part in the community and ensure we contribute to a healthy society," Paes tweeted. The 46-year-old, who is hoping to compete in his eighth Olympics this year in Tokyo, asked people to follow health advisories in a series of tweets.

"It is important that we follow guidelines set by @WHO and the @MoHFW_INDIA, not panic, and not fall into the trap of, or spread fake news. It is also important that we help educate the people around us, like our house help, who might not have access to information as easily," he wrote in another tweet. "Currently, one of the best things to do is to wash your hands thoroughly and regularly, so that we prevent the spread of COVID-19. And don't forget to turn off the taps while washing so you save water as well," mentioned another tweet by him.

"Let's be responsible citizens, and beat this together," he said. A number of athletes such as the iconic Sachin Tendulkar and Virat Kohli, have raised awareness on the COVID-19 pandemic that has wrecked sporting calenders across the globe.

