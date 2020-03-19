Following is a summary of current sports news briefs. Tokyo Olympics chief attended meeting with official who now has coronavirus

Tokyo 2020 Olympics chief Yoshiro Mori attended a meeting on March 10 that included the deputy head of the Japanese Olympic Committee (JOC) who tested positive for the new coronavirus this week, officials said. Mori, who is 82 and has lung cancer, has not been tested because he has no symptoms of the virus and does not meet testing requirements, an official from Mori's office said. Players face backlash over quick coronavirus tests as others wait

While the NBA champion Toronto Raptors, Los Angeles Lakers and Brooklyn Nets quickly received coronavirus tests, the general public has been left waiting, sparking a backlash over privileged athletes' and celebrities' access to care. "We wish them a speedy recovery. But, with all due respect, an entire NBA team should NOT get tested for COVID-19 while there are critically ill patients waiting to be tested," tweeted New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio after it was reported the Nets had been tested and four players were isolated after positive coronavirus results. Factbox: Sports events around the world hit by coronavirus pandemic

Major sports events around the world that have been hit by the coronavirus pandemic: OLYMPICS Soccer: Neville says his hotels free for NHS staff during coronavirus crisis

Gary Neville has said that the two hotels he co-owns with former Manchester United team mate Ryan Giggs will be made available to National Health Service (NHS) staff at no cost as they fight the coronavirus pandemic. Premier League side Chelsea have also made the Millennium Hotel at their Stamford Bridge stadium in London available to NHS staff. Basketball: Wildcats awarded Australian title after Kings withdrawal

The Perth Wildcats were awarded Australia's National Basketball League title on Thursday, two days after the Sydney Kings pulled out of the championship series due to coronavirus concerns. The Wildcats led 2-1 after winning the third game of the best-of-five Grand Final series in Sydney before the Kings announced their withdrawal on Tuesday. I'll defend French Open title whenever it's played: Barty

French Open champion Ash Barty did not receive a heads up from tournament chief Guy Forget about moving the 2020 edition back by four months but said she would grasp at any chance she gets to defend her title. Barty won her maiden Grand Slam title in Paris last June but will have to wait until at least September to return to Roland Garros after the French Tennis Federation (FFT) announced the shift on Tuesday because of the coronavirus pandemic. Olympics: Securing level playing field may not be possible due to virus - Coe

Ensuring a level playing field for athletes during their Olympic preparations may not be possible due to the coronavirus pandemic but it is a challenge World Athletics will strive to overcome, its president Sebastian Coe said. Europe has become the new epicenter of the flu-like virus that originated in China late last year and restrictions on movement in several nations have hit the training plans of athletes ahead of the July 24 to Aug. 9 Tokyo Games. As Games face coronavirus risk, Tokyo flags chief hoists standard for perfection

At 79, Tadamasa Fukiura has never lost his boyhood love of flags. But now the man in charge of supplying more than 10,000 of them for Tokyo's 2020 Olympics has a flag obsession of a different stripe - whether the Games will go ahead. Doubts are mounting around the world that the Olympics can proceed as planned amid the coronavirus pandemic, with countries in all continents implementing drastic social and travel lockdowns. Still, Tokyo Games and Japanese government officials insist the event will go ahead as scheduled. 'No need to decide today', Australia continues to plan for Tokyo

Australia will put extra measures in place because of the coronavirus pandemic but is continuing preparations to send a delegation to Tokyo for the Olympics in July, Australian Olympic Committee (AOC) officials said on Thursday. In a sometimes fiery news conference at AOC headquarters, chief executive Matt Carroll and Chef de Mission Ian Chesterman defended their decision to follow the advice of the International Olympic Committee (IOC). NFL notebook: Bears acquire Foles from Jaguars

The Chicago Bears agreed to acquire quarterback Nick Foles from the Jacksonville Jaguars for a 2020 fourth-round pick, per multiple reports Wednesday. Foles was just one season into a four-year, $88 million deal signed last March. The Jaguars will absorb $18.75 million in dead money in 2020.

