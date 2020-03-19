Left Menu
Report: Dolphins attempted to meet Tagovailoa before shutdown

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 19-03-2020 22:13 IST
  • |
  • Created: 19-03-2020 21:02 IST
Tua Tagovailoa was a last-minute invite to the Miami Dolphins' facility before the NFL shut down prospect visits last week, NFL Network reported. The Alabama quarterback was cleared for physical activity without limitation on March 9 and plans a pro day April 9 in Tuscaloosa. But that workout might not happen with pro days and workouts on hold as part of the NFL's response to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Dolphins own the No. 5 pick in the 2020 NFL Draft and have been linked to Tagovailoa since last season. Tagovailoa had season-ending hip surgery and underwent a lengthy physical exam at the NFL Scouting Combine in February. Tagovailoa said he was away from the player hotel from 10 a.m. until just shy of 8 p.m. for the examination in Indianapolis. All NFL team doctors are issued results of those tests.

But the Dolphins were hoping to have Tagovailoa in for a more current look and perhaps put him through a set of drills, NFL Network reported. On Friday, Miami did sneak in Ohio State running back J.K. Dobbins and another quarterback -- Utah State's Jordan Love.

The Dolphins reportedly showed interest in Tom Brady, who knows head coach Brian Flores from their time together in New England. Ryan Fitzpatrick and Josh Rosen remain under contract for 2020. Miami made one minor signing Thursday, re-signing safety Adrian Colbert to a one-year, $1.775 million deal, agent Drew Rosenhaus said.

--Field Level Media

