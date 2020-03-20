Left Menu
Report: Coronavirus contract provisions could cost players signing bonus

  • Reuters
  • Updated: 20-03-2020 03:53 IST
  • Created: 20-03-2020 01:03 IST
Coronavirus provisions meant to safeguard teams could result in players losing their signing bonuses if they fail a physical. ESPN reported Thursday that the inability to conduct business as usual and fly players to the facilities of their new teams for physicals before executing contracts led teams to add the provisions.

In some cases, it could be weeks or months before players who've agreed to contracts can be given physicals by their new teams. If a player signs a contract worth $10 million, including a $5 million signing bonus, the player is at risk of losing the signing bonus if he eventually takes -- and fails -- a physical down the line.

Some teams decided to move forward using an independent physician. Tom Brady, who reportedly agreed to a two-year deal with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, was given a physical in New York, ESPN reported.

