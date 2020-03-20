Left Menu
Development News Edition

Red Sox LHP Sale to undergo Tommy John surgery

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 20-03-2020 03:06 IST
  • |
  • Created: 20-03-2020 03:06 IST
Red Sox LHP Sale to undergo Tommy John surgery

Boston Red Sox left-hander Chris Sale will undergo Tommy John surgery on his throwing elbow, the team announced Thursday. The reconstruction of the ulnar collateral ligament means Sale will miss the 2020 season and likely part of the 2021 campaign.

Sale underwent an MRI exam earlier this month that led to the diagnosis of a flexor tendon strain in his left forearm. At that point, famed orthopedic surgeons Dr. James Andrews and Dr. Neal ElAttrache were hoping rest and rehabilitation would allow Sale to avoid surgery. "I talked to many doctors," Sale said on March 5. "World-renowned. They seemed confident. Everyone agreed -- take some time off, get some anti-inflammatories in there, start another throwing program and see what we get."

Sale, a seven-time All-Star, began throwing again Monday at the team's facility in Fort Myers, Fla., and apparently the elbow didn't respond favorably. Sale, who turns 31 on March 30, went on the disabled last August due to elbow inflammation and missed the rest of the season.

Sale posted a 6-11 record with a 4.40 ERA in 2019, the worst year statistically of his career since he entered the Chicago White Sox's rotation in 2012. He posted career lows in starts (25), wins and innings (147 1/3) and the highest ERA. He has a 109-73 career record (35-23 with Boston) with a 3.03 ERA. He has 2,007 strikeouts in 1,629 2/3 innings over 312 games (232 starts).

Sale signed a five-year, $145 million contract extension in March 2019. The deal runs through the 2024 season and will pay him $30 million in 2020. --Field Level Media

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

COVID19: Google suspends upcoming Chrome, Chrome OS releases

First coronavirus cases detected in Gujarat; two infected

BRIEF-Saudi Aramco Says Andrew Gould Resigned As Member Of Board, Chair Of Audit Committee

UN health chief calling COVID-19 vaccine trial incredible achievement

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Bank of England cancels annual stress test of banks

The Bank of England said on Friday it was canceling this years stress test of eight major banks and building societies to enable them to focus on providing lending through the coronavirus crisis.The recent 2019 stress test showed that the U...

Missing hubcap, colour of bus helped police identify vehicle in which 'Nirbhaya' was gangraped

A missing hubcap on a wheel and a white bus-- these were the clues that led the police to zero in on the vehicle in which a 23-year-old physiotherapy intern was brutally gangraped on the fateful evening of December 16, 2012. The woman, who ...

Avoid junk food to reap heart benefits of plant-based diet: Study

Simply following a vegetarian diet may not be enough to reduce cardiovascular disease risk as the health benefits of plant-based diets depend largely on the specific foods consumed, according to a study. The research suggests that people fo...

Coronavirus infections have not reached community level: Health Minister

Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan on Friday said coronavirus infections have not reached the community-level and asserted the government is trying to use good information in the best manner to deal with the situation. We are in touch with...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020