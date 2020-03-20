Cardinals sign LB Campbell to revamped defense

The Arizona Cardinals signed linebacker De'Vondre Campbell to a one-year contract, the team announced Thursday. The contract is worth up to $8.5 million, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Campbell serves as the third key defensive addition to the Cardinals in the first few days of free agency, joining defensive tackle Jordan Phillips and edge rusher Devon Kennard. Campbell recorded a team-high 129 tackles in 16 games last season for the Atlanta Falcons. The 26-year-old also collected two sacks, two interceptions, three forced fumbles and a fumble recovery.

Campbell registered 363 tackles, 5.5 sacks, five forced fumbles and three interceptions in 59 career games with the Falcons after being selected by the team in the fourth round of the 2016 NFL Draft out of Minnesota. --Field Level Media

