Reports: Giants land free agent QB McCoy

  • Updated: 20-03-2020 06:07 IST
  • Created: 20-03-2020 06:07 IST
The New York Giants and free agent quarterback Colt McCoy agreed to terms on a contact, multiple media outlets reported Thursday. ESPN reported that the one-year deal for McCoy includes $1.5 million guaranteed. According to SNY, the contract's full value is $2.25 million.

McCoy, who spent the past five seasons with the Washington Redskins, will join starter Daniel Jones and Alex Tanney as quarterbacks on the Giants' depth chart. The 33-year-old Texas product has completed 560 of 923 passes for 6,080 yards with 29 touchdowns and 27 interceptions in 39 games with the Cleveland Browns (2010-12), San Francisco 49ers (2013) and Washington. McCoy was a third-round selection by the Browns in the 2010 NFL Draft.

Jones, who was the sixth overall pick of the 2019 NFL Draft, claimed the starting role from the now-retired Eli Manning last season. Jones, 22, completed 284 of 459 passes for 3,027 yards with 24 touchdowns and 12 interceptions in 13 games as a rookie. He also rushed 45 times for 279 yards and two scores.

--Field Level Media

