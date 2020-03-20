Left Menu
COVID-19 : ECB likely to prioritise The Hundred, T20 Blast

The England Cricket Board is likely to prioritise the inaugural season of 'The Hundred' and T20 competition 'Vitality Blast' as the board looks to draw contingency plans due to the coronavirus pandemic.

  London
  Updated: 20-03-2020 08:00 IST
  Created: 20-03-2020 08:00 IST
Representative image . Image Credit: ANI

The England Cricket Board is likely to prioritise the inaugural season of 'The Hundred' and T20 competition 'Vitality Blast' as the board looks to draw contingency plans due to the coronavirus pandemic. The cricket season in England is most likely to be curtailed, and there is a growing possibility that the cricket board chooses not to go ahead with the County Championship, ESPNCricinfo reported.

The ECB has held talks with various representatives and all the recommendations will be discussed later today. If the talks are held smoothly, then the board is likely to announce a decision within three or four days.

However, the board is likely to announce the delay of cricket season in England by a minimum of six or seven weeks. If this happens, the seven scheduled rounds of the County Championship would be wiped out.

The Hundred is scheduled to start from July 17 and the board will be looking to draw contingency plans as the participation of overseas players has now been put in jeopardy. Earlier this month, the ECB had decided to postpone the two-match Test series against Sri Lanka due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The series was to be a part of the World Test Championship (WTC). (ANI)

