Report: Steelers, OG Wisniewski agree to 2-year deal

  • Updated: 20-03-2020 08:39 IST
  • Created: 20-03-2020 08:39 IST
Stefen Wisniewski, who won Super Bowl rings with each of his past two teams, will now look to capture a championship with his hometown team. The veteran offensive lineman agreed to a two-year deal with the Pittsburgh Steelers, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported Thursday night.

He figures to slot in at left guard for the Steelers, who had a vacancy at the position after Ramon Foster retired Monday at age 34. Wisniewski, who will turn 31 on Sunday, was the Kansas City Chiefs' left guard for their run to the Super Bowl title last season. He spent the first 14 games of the regular season on the bench before gaining a regular role late in the year.

He spent the previous three seasons at left guard for the Philadelphia Eagles, helping the team win the Super Bowl after the 2017 season. Wisniewski played center earlier in his career for the Oakland Raiders (2011-14) and the Jacksonville Jaguars (2015). In 134 career games, he has started 103 times.

The Raiders made him a second-round pick out of Penn State in the 2011 draft. Wisniewski was born in Pittsburgh and went to high school at Central Catholic in the city. His father, Leo, was a nose tackle for the Baltimore/Indianapolis Colts, and his uncle, Steve, was a star guard for the Los Angeles/Oakland Raiders.

