COVID-19: Manchester United will continue to pay casual staff despite suspension of games

Manchester United has assured all its casual workers that they will get paid irrespective of the Premier League's cancellation or it being played behind closed doors.

Manchester United logo. Image Credit: ANI

Manchester United has assured all its casual workers that they will get paid irrespective of the Premier League's cancellation or it being played behind closed doors. "Manchester United will pay all its loyal matchday and non-matchday casual workers, should Premier League games be cancelled or played behind closed doors for the remainder of this season," United said in a statement.

"The goodwill payment will be made to all matchday and non-matchday casual workers who have worked for the club in the past three months," it added. Ed Woodward, Executive Vice Chairman, said: "We rely on our outstanding staff to deliver an exceptional service and experience to fans at Old Trafford."

"We understand that these are unprecedented circumstances and want to give them security whatever may happen regarding our remaining fixtures this season. We look forward to welcoming back all our supporters - and our colleagues - to Old Trafford as soon as possible," he added. All the Premier League matches stand suspended till April 30 in an attempt to contain the spread of COVID-19.

"...Additionally, we have collectively agreed that the professional game in England will be further postponed until no earlier than 30 April," the Premier League said in a statement on Thursday. Earlier on March 13, Premier League postponed all the fixtures till April 3 due to the coronavirus outbreak.

The club is in discussions with the Premier League about what will happen to games after that date, including the four remaining games scheduled to be played at Old Trafford this season. (ANI)

