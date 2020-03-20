Left Menu
S Clinton-Dix to join Cowboys

  • Reuters
  • Updated: 20-03-2020 20:14 IST
  • Created: 20-03-2020 20:14 IST
The Dallas Cowboys and safety Ha Ha Clinton-Dix have agreed to a contract for the 2020 season. His agents, SportsTrust Advisors, announced the deal early Friday morning on Twitter. NFL Network's Jane Slater said the contract is for one year and $4 million, with $2.5 million fully guaranteed.

The Cowboys will be fourth team for Clinton-Dix, who was selected No. 21 overall by the Green Bay Packers in 2014. He was traded to the Washington Redskins during the 2018 season, then signed a one-year, $3 million deal for the 2019 season. In Dallas, he'll be reunited with head coach Mike McCarthy, who has taken the reins of the Cowboys.

In 2019, he started all 16 games and recorded 78 tackles, two interceptions and two fumble recoveries. Safety Jeff Heath left Dallas via free agency this week, opting to sign with the Las Vegas Raiders.

--Field Level Media

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

