Left Menu
Development News Edition

Wasps players take 25% pay cut

  • PTI
  • |
  • London
  • |
  • Updated: 20-03-2020 22:05 IST
  • |
  • Created: 20-03-2020 21:08 IST
Wasps players take 25% pay cut

Wasps players will take a 25 per cent pay cut until the English Premiership resumes to offset the slump in revenue caused by the coronavirus. Premiership rugby has been suspended for at least five weeks because of the epidemic.

The potential for the delay to go on even longer is causing concern among English clubs, who fear a severe impact on their short-term finances. Wasps have responded by implementing the wage cut until top-flight matches return.

"We are putting in place salary reductions of 25 per cent across the majority of the rugby department until we are playing Premiership matches again," Wasps chief executive Stephen Vaughan said on Friday. "These measures will take effect from April 1. A number of lower-paid staff will be excluded from these salary reductions." Other Premiership clubs are implementing similar measures with the prospect of resuming games in late April looking unlikely.

"We would all love the season to be back underway immediately, but all rugby activities are currently suspended and there are no guarantees as to when we might start playing again," Vaughan said. "With this in mind, we need to take some extremely difficult and significant action to reduce costs immediately so we can resume doing what we love when this is all over.

"I spoke with (interim head coach) Lee Blackett and senior members of the playing squad and we then communicated this message to the wider team and colleagues. "I could not be more proud of their response, understanding and determination to help the club in such testing times.

"We do not know with any certainty how long these reductions will be in place, but we will review the situation on an ongoing basis."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Italy coronavirus deaths surge by 627 in a day, lifting total death toll to 4,032

MP records first Covid-19 cases; 4 from Jabalpur test positive

Prison Break Season 6: What we can see in upcoming episodes, any chance for Season 7?

Alarming: NASA detects 2020 FK, FS, DP4, FF1 asteroids approaching Earth this weekend

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Reuters Sports News Summary

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs. National Womens Soccer League delays season, trainingThe National Womens Soccer League NWSL is extending its training moratorium and delaying the April 18 start of its regular season to ...

Reuters World News Summary

Following is a summary of current world news briefs. Trump, Pompeo walk to brink of blaming Iran for rocket attackPresident Donald Trump and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Friday came close to blaming Iran for a rocket attack in Iraq las...

Reuters US Domestic News Summary

Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs. Confessions, books and peep shows Drive-throughs help Americans amid coronavirus outbreakFather Scott Holmer sat on a chair in his churchs parking lot in Bowie, Maryland on Friday, ...

As cases of coronavirus surge, PM Johnson announces 'lockdown' measures

London UK, Mar 21 SputnikANI British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Friday instructed all public institutions and places of gathering to shut their doors due to the coronavirus outbreak in the country, which has already afflicted more than...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020