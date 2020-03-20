Left Menu
Development News Edition

Kashyap disappointed with BWF for not freezing ranking in wake of COVID-19

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 20-03-2020 21:50 IST
  • |
  • Created: 20-03-2020 21:50 IST
Kashyap disappointed with BWF for not freezing ranking in wake of COVID-19

Indian shuttler Parupalli Kashyap on Friday said he is disappointed with the Badminton World Federation (BWF) as it has still not frozen the ranking of the players following the cancellation of a series of Olympic qualifying tournaments owing to the COVID-19 pandemic. Kashyap and his wife and star shuttler Saina Nehwal, who was chasing a berth at the Tokyo Games, had earlier suggested that the qualification period for the Tokyo Olympics be extended in the light of tournaments getting cancelled due to coronavirus.

"I hope there's some effort being made to extend/change the qualification period . The ranking is still not frozen .. points of last years Swiss open have been removed. ATP froze the ranking .. we should learn from tennis. Disappointing!" Kashyap, a former Commonwealth Games champion, wrote on his twitter handle. The Olympic qualification period ends on April 28 with the top-16 players in singles making the cut for Tokyo Games. Saina and Kidambi Srikanth are on the fringe of qualification and need to improve rankings but with all tournaments being put on hold in the light of the deadly virus, there is little hope of them making it to the Olympics.

On Thursday, Kashyap had termed the statement by the International Olympic Committee (IOC) encouraging athletes to continue training for the Tokyo Games as a joke, saying it "makes no sense" as the government has shut down all the training centres due to the COVID-19 pandemic..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Italy coronavirus deaths surge by 627 in a day, lifting total death toll to 4,032

MP records first Covid-19 cases; 4 from Jabalpur test positive

Prison Break Season 6: What we can see in upcoming episodes, any chance for Season 7?

Alarming: NASA detects 2020 FK, FS, DP4, FF1 asteroids approaching Earth this weekend

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Reuters Sports News Summary

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs. National Womens Soccer League delays season, trainingThe National Womens Soccer League NWSL is extending its training moratorium and delaying the April 18 start of its regular season to ...

Reuters World News Summary

Following is a summary of current world news briefs. Trump, Pompeo walk to brink of blaming Iran for rocket attackPresident Donald Trump and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Friday came close to blaming Iran for a rocket attack in Iraq las...

Reuters US Domestic News Summary

Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs. Confessions, books and peep shows Drive-throughs help Americans amid coronavirus outbreakFather Scott Holmer sat on a chair in his churchs parking lot in Bowie, Maryland on Friday, ...

As cases of coronavirus surge, PM Johnson announces 'lockdown' measures

London UK, Mar 21 SputnikANI British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Friday instructed all public institutions and places of gathering to shut their doors due to the coronavirus outbreak in the country, which has already afflicted more than...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020