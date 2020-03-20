Sports News Roundup: Colombia adds to call for Olympics dealy; Rams cut Gurley and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Colombia adds to call for Olympics delay if coronavirus persists

The 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo should be postponed if the coronavirus epidemic is not under control soon, the head of Colombia's Olympic Committee said, joining a chorus which has called for the event's suspension. Despite suspensions of sports leagues and Olympic trials around the world, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) has said it does not intend to cancel the Games, set to begin July 24.

NFL notebook: Rams cut Gurley, Matthews

The Los Angeles Rams released running back Todd Gurley and linebacker Clay Matthews, the team announced Thursday. Gurley officially was let go after what was reportedly an extensive effort to find a trade partner.

Slovenia latest to call for 2020 Games delay because of coronavirus

The Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games should be postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic, the president of the Slovenian Olympic Committee Bogdan Gabrovec told national news agency STA on Friday. Gabrovec's intervention is the latest in a growing chorus which has called for the event's suspension.

Athletes should continue to prepare for competition, U.S. committee says

The U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee said its athletes should continue to prepare for competition while taking appropriate precautions amid the coronavirus pandemic, which has cast doubt on whether the Tokyo Games could go forward. Disruptions to qualifying events have been "significant" committee CEO Sarah Hirshland said, adding that the group is working to adapt those events in the run-up to the Olympics.

Tom Brady joins Tampa Bay Buccaneers, seeks more Super Bowl plunder

Six-times Super Bowl winning quarterback Tom Brady signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Friday, transforming the team into a championship contender. The face of the New England Patriots for two decades, Brady will have a new home after agreeing a one-year deal worth $30 million according to a report on NFL.com.

Spanish athletes fight coronavirus cabin fever

With the Olympic Games four months away, Spanish race walker Laura Garcia Caro should be clocking up hundreds of kilometres in the Guadarrama Mountains outside Madrid, on her way to peaking for the sporting event of her life. Instead of altitude training, the 25-year-old is restricted to rattling around an apartment, confined as part of a partial lockdown to fight the spread of the coronavirus which has infected around 18,000 people in Spain and killed almost 800.

Quarterback Tom Brady signs with Tampa Bay Buccaneers, team says

Six-times Super Bowl champion quarterback Tom Brady has signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in a "multi-year" deal, the National Football League team said on Friday. Brady, 42, who had been the face of the New England Patriots for two decades, owns several NFL records including most victories and appearances in the Super Bowl and most playoff wins.

Basketball: Bogut blasts Australia league over coronavirus response

Sydney Kings center Andrew Bogut has slammed Australia's National Basketball League (NBL) for its handling of the coronavirus situation, saying the administration had failed to be proactive and had left players feeling like "pawns". The NBL called off its 'Grand Final' championship series between Sydney and the Perth Wildcats on Tuesday after the Kings pulled out following Game Three citing health risks and the concerns of foreign players and staff who wanted to return home.

Joshua's Pulev fight not yet off but Hearn speculates on Fury bout

Promoter Eddie Hearn says Anthony Joshua's world heavyweight title defense against IBF mandatory challenger Bulgarian Kubrat Pulev in June has not been postponed yet due to coronavirus, despite the opponent suggesting it would be moved. Hearn, who manages Joshua, also floated the idea that a blockbuster bout for the undisputed world heavyweight title with Tyson Fury might take priority in the event of a long postponement.

Crowds form at Olympic torch event in Japan despite coronavirus caution

An Olympic torch event in Japan drew hundreds of spectators on the day of the flame's arrival on Friday, creating the type of packed gathering the government and Tokyo 2020 organizers have warned against to prevent coronavirus from spreading further. About 500 people gathered in a jostling crowd to look at the flame and popular comedians taking part in a ceremony in Ishinomaki, 335 km (208 miles) north of Tokyo.

