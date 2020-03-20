Left Menu
DDCA suspends all activities at Delhi's Arun Jaitley Stadium

The Delhi and District Cricket Association (DDCA) on Friday suspended all activities at New Delhi's Arun Jaitley Stadium in wake of coronavirus outbreak.

  New Delhi
  Updated: 20-03-2020 22:33 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

The Delhi and District Cricket Association (DDCA) on Friday suspended all activities at New Delhi's Arun Jaitley Stadium in wake of coronavirus outbreak. "Dear Members, As the pandemic of COVID-19 grows further, we need to act immediately to keep DDCA family safe. All the activities at Arun Jaitley Stadium shall be suspended w.e.f from 20 Mar 2020. Work from home shall be implemented till further order. Your cooperation is solicited, the DDCA tweeted.

The coronavirus outbreak has taken a huge toll on sports around the globe and cricket also has had to bear the brunt of the deadly virus. Earlier, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and Cricket Association of Bengal had asked its employees to work from home as the concerns over COVID-19 continue to rise in the country.

Also, BCCI decided to suspend the Indian Premier League (IPL) till April 15 as a precautionary measure in view of the COVID-19 outbreak. The 13th edition of IPL was scheduled to commence from March 29.

Earlier in the day, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced that all malls in the national capital will be closed in view of the COVID-19 outbreak with the exception of grocery stores and pharmacies. The national capital has seen one death due to the infection and a total of 17 people including one foreign national has so far been tested positive for the disease. (ANI)

