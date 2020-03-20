Steelers, TE Ebron agree to $12M deal

Free agent tight end Eric Ebron agreed to a two-year, $12 million deal with the Pittsburgh Steelers, NFL Network reported. Ebron, 26, spent the past two seasons with the Indianapolis Colts. The North Carolina product was selected 10th overall by the Detroit Lions in the 2014 NFL Draft.

"[Steelers coach Mike Tomlin] told me he's been on me since I was a Tar Heel, and he's happy to get one of the guys he wanted out of college," Ebron told ESPN's Josina Anderson. "He said being a defensive coach, he knows I'm hard to game plan against and I'm excited to come." Ebron ended last season on injured reserve in Indianapolis with an ankle injury. He had 31 receptions for 375 yards and three touchdowns in 11 games in 2019.

In 2018, Ebron was named to the Pro Bowl. He set career-bests with 66 catches for 750 yards and 13 touchdowns in a wide receiver-type role with the Colts. --Field Level Media

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.