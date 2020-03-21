Left Menu
Padres RHP Munoz undergoes Tommy John surgery

  21-03-2020
San Diego Padres right-hander Andres Munoz underwent Tommy John surgery and will miss the entire 2020 season, the team announced Friday. Munoz, 21, posted a 1-1 record with a 3.91 ERA in 22 relief appearances last season after being called up to the Padres in July. The hard-thrower struck out 30 batters in 23 innings to seize the setup role in front of All-Star closer Kirby Yates.

Munoz threw a career-high 58 2/3 innings last season while splitting time between the Padres and two minor league teams. He posted a 3-2 record with a 3.79 ERA while pitching for Triple-A El Paso and an 0-2 mark with a 2.16 ERA with Double-A Amarillo. Also on Friday, the Padres announced that right-handed pitching prospect Reggie Lawson underwent Tommy John surgery.

"Hopefully everything goes well in rehab and we're looking at both guys early next season," Padres general manager A.J. Preller said, according to the San Diego Union-Tribune. Lawson, 22, went 3-1 with a 5.20 ERA in six starts for Amarillo last year, then produced a 0.83 ERA in three games (two starts) in the Arizona Fall League.

--Field Level Media

