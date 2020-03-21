Left Menu
Development News Edition

Cuban, Doncic, Powell donate $500K for childcare

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 21-03-2020 05:51 IST
  • |
  • Created: 21-03-2020 05:51 IST
Cuban, Doncic, Powell donate $500K for childcare

Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban, star guard Luka Doncic and center Dwight Powell partnered with the team's foundation to donate $500,000 to support childcare for healthcare workers dealing with the coronavirus pandemic. Per the Mavericks, funds will be allocated to the frontline caregiving staffs of the University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center and Parkland Hospital. The staffs include inpatient intensivists, advanced practice practitioners, physicians, nurses, phlebotomists, sonographers, radiology technicians, transporters, lab technicians and pharmacists.

"We can't thank our healthcare workers enough for putting their patients' well-being before their own," Cuban said. "I am thankful to Luka and Dwight as we partner up to support healthcare workers who are doing everything they can to keep our community healthy." "Thank you to our amazing healthcare workers," Doncic said. "They are sacrificing so much to care for others, and I am honored to help."

There are now 10 confirmed positive tests for COVID-19 among NBA players, but only five of those players have been identified: Utah Jazz All-Stars Rudy Gobert and Donovan Mitchell, injured Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant, Detroit Pistons forward Christian Wood and Boston Celtics guard Marcus Smart. Three other Nets players and two Los Angeles Lakers players also tested positive.

--Field Level Media

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Italy coronavirus deaths surge by 627 in a day, lifting total death toll to 4,032

Alarming: NASA detects 2020 FK, FS, DP4, FF1 asteroids approaching Earth this weekend

Prison Break Season 6: What we can see in upcoming episodes, any chance for Season 7?

MP records first Covid-19 cases; 4 from Jabalpur test positive

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Portugal's death toll from coronavirus doubles to 12

The death toll from the coronavirus pandemic in Portugal doubled overnight to 12, the countrys national health authority DGS said on Saturday.The number of confirmed cases rose to 1,280 from 1,059 the previous day, it said, adding that 35 p...

WB govt postpones Higher Secondary Examination till April 27

The West Bengal government on Saturday postponed the Higher Secondary Examination in the wake of coronavirus outbreak. As per the state department of education officials, all exams are suspended till April 27 and dates rescheduling will be ...

We have reduced dope tests to roughly 25 percent of earlier numbers due to COVID-19: NADA DG

The COVID-19 pandemic has hit Indias dope testing programme big time with the national watchdog, facing various logistical problems, reducing the sample collection of athletes to just 25 percent of earlier numbers. National Anti-Doping Agen...

FACTBOX-Sports events around the world hit by coronavirus pandemic

Major sports events around the world that have been hit by the coronavirus pandemicOLYMPICS The Tokyo 2020 Olympics torch lighting ceremony in ancient Olympia was held without spectators. Tokyo 2020 organizers received the Olympic flame in...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020