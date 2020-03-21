Following is a summary of current sports news briefs. USA federation surveying gymnasts on postponing Olympics

USA Gymnastics said on Friday the federation was surveying its athletes on the possibility of postponing the Tokyo Olympics. "We know and respect that they may have different views on how best to advocate for their interests, which is why, this afternoon, we asked our Olympic hopefuls to share their thoughts about the possibility of a postponement with us through an anonymous survey," Li Li Leung, president and chief executive officer of USA Gymnastics, said in a statement to Reuters. Athletes battle anxiety as coronavirus turns life upside down

With the coronavirus pandemic turning daily life upside down and confining people indoors, 23-time Grand Slam winner Serena Williams shared an increasingly common sentiment on social media - "Every little thing makes me really crazy". With global sport at a virtual standstill due to the virus, which has claimed more than 10,000 lives globally, many professional athletes have been left anxious as they struggle to cope with all the uncertainty that lies ahead. Golf rankings frozen with McIlroy, Ko on top

The Official World Golf Rankings and Rolex Women's World Golf Rankings have been paused while golf events are on hold because of the coronavirus pandemic. The governing boards of both groups said Friday that player rankings are frozen and reflect play through March 16. Transactions notebook: Bucs re-sign Minter, add Haeg

Veteran linebacker Kevin Minter is remaining with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on a one-year deal, ESPN reported Friday. The 29-year-old Minter had 34 tackles in 16 games (two starts) last season in his second season with Tampa Bay. He has 299 career tackles in 91 career games (46 starts) with the Arizona Cardinals (2013-16), Cincinnati Bengals (2017) and Buccaneers. Brady looking to extend legacy in Tampa Bay

While Florida is a retirement destination for some, for Tom Brady it is the site of his career's next act and a place where he could further cement his legacy as the NFL's best-ever quarterback. The 42-year-old on Friday made it official that he would leave the New England Patriots - where he spent 20 seasons and won six Super Bowls - to join the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on a reported one year, $30 million contract. Tennis: Anderson's comeback bid delayed by coronavirus lockdown

South Africa's Kevin Anderson, who underwent knee surgery last month, was eyeing a return to the court at April's Monte Carlo Masters but his comeback plans have been disrupted as the tennis season remains suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic. The former world number five missed the second half of the 2019 season to recover from a knee injury which required surgery in September and then had to undergo another procedure in Miami in February to repair a torn meniscus. USA Swimming calls for Tokyo Games postponement

USA Swimming called for the Tokyo 2020 Olympics to be postponed for a year on Friday, joining a chorus of growing international concern about the safety of the Games amid the coronavirus pandemic. The heavily decorated swimming program expressed its concerns in a letter to the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee, who had earlier said athletes should continue their preparations for the Games. Golf: Casey backs postponement of Ryder Cup because of coronavirus

English Ryder Cup veteran Paul Casey believes Europe's title defense in Wisconsin later this year should be postponed because of the coronavirus pandemic. The biennial contest between Europe and the United States is scheduled for Whistling Straits on the shores of Lake Michigan Sept. 25-27. PGA Tour commissioner waives salary amid shutdown

PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan is giving up his salary with the circuit in a shutdown due to the coronavirus pandemic. Golfweek first reported the news on Friday, and ESPN later confirmed it. Tokyo 2020 Committee says not at stage of deciding Olympics postponement: Kyodo

A senior official of the Tokyo 2020 Olympics organizing committee said on Saturday it is not at the stage of deciding whether or not to postpone or cancel the event, Kyodo news agency reported. The committee member was responding to a request from Norway's Olympic committee not to host the event until the coronavirus spread is under control, it said.

