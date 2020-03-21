Left Menu
Development News Edition

Atul Bedade suspended as Baroda women's coach for alleged sexual harassment

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 21-03-2020 22:55 IST
  • |
  • Created: 21-03-2020 22:49 IST
Atul Bedade suspended as Baroda women's coach for alleged sexual harassment
"Yes, he is being suspended with immediate effect pending an inquiry by probe committee having one neutral member from outside BCA," BCA secretary Ajit Lele told PTI. Image Credit: Twitter(@CricketAus )

Former India batsman Atul Bedade was on Saturday suspended as Baroda women's cricket team coach with immediate effect after players accused him of sexual harassment and public shaming. The Baroda Cricket Association (BCA) took the action against the 53-year-old after some of the senior players complained against his alleged misbehavior during a tournament in Himachal Pradesh last month.

"Yes, he is being suspended with immediate effect pending an inquiry by probe committee having one neutral member from outside BCA," BCA secretary Ajit Lele told PTI. "It is standard practice (suspension) after you receive a complaint of sexual harassment," a BCA source added.

Bedade played 13 ODIs in 1994, scoring 158 runs at an average of 22.57. He has also coached the Baroda men's team and took charge of the women's side last year...

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Vaccines, Medicines and Treatments for COVID 19: Rumors versus Reality

How long can coronavirus stay on surfaces? New study reveals

12 passengers tested positive for COVID-19 : Indian Railways

Pak suspends all international flights as coronavirus cases jump to 625

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Coronavirus: Teams of Bengaluru police, civic body to check if foreign returned are observing home quarantine

Karnataka Health Department has said that 500 teams of Bengaluru police and the civic body will go to houses to check that those who returned from foreign countries are observing home quarantine in the wake of coronavirus outbreak. Those fo...

Dharmendra Pradhan supports lockdown of 5 districts in Odisha, urges people to co-operate

Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan has appreciated the Odisha governments decision of locking down five districts including eight major towns on Sunday as a precaution against coronavirus. Pradhan urged Odia people to support the state and c...

Italy to shut all non-strategic business activities until April 3 - PM Conte

Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte said on Saturday that all Italian businesses must close until April 3, with the exception of those essential to maintaining the countrys supply chain, in the latest desperate effort to halt the coronavirus epid...

UPDATE 1-Spain warns the "worst is yet to come" as coronavirus deaths surpass 1,300

The Spanish government said on Saturday it would do whatever was needed to combat the coronavirus pandemic and warned that the worst is yet to come after the national toll surpassed 1,300 deaths and reached close to 25,000 cases. The second...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020