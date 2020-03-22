Redskins sign CB Fuller, G Schweitzer

Cornerback Kendall Fuller is returning to the Washington Redskins after earning a Super Bowl ring with the Kansas City Chiefs. The Redskins officially announced the signings of Fuller and guard Wes Schweitzer on Saturday.

Fuller reportedly received a four-year, $40 million deal to return to the team. He spent his first two NFL seasons with the Redskins before being traded to the Chiefs in the deal that brought quarterback Alex Smith to Washington in March 2018. The 25-year-old Fuller has six career interceptions, four coming in 2017 with the Redskins. He was a third-round pick in 2016 out of Virginia Tech.

Schweitzer, 26, reportedly received a three-year, $13.5 million deal. He started 36 of 46 games for the Atlanta Falcons since being a sixth-round pick in the 2016 NFL Draft out of San Jose State. Schweitzer played in 15 games last season, starting seven.

--Field Level Media

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.