Redskins' Peterson donates $100K to coronavirus relief

  • Reuters
  • Updated: 22-03-2020 00:49 IST
  • Created: 22-03-2020 00:46 IST
"We are so grateful to Adrian and Ashley Peterson and the @AAPFFoundation for this very generous and timely gift to #MealsonWheels supporting homebound seniors in our community," the group tweeted. Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons

Adrian Peterson celebrated his 35th birthday on Saturday by gifting $100,000 to Houston-area residents who are struggling amid the coronavirus pandemic. The Adrian & Ashley Peterson Family Foundation pledged the funds to "further aid and support senior citizens and students. We encourage everyone who is capable to pay it forward and help those in this critical time of need," the Washington Redskins running back tweeted.

The funds are earmarked toward meal programs. Interfaith Ministries of Greater Houston thanked the foundation on social media.

"We are so grateful to Adrian and Ashley Peterson and the @AAPFFoundation for this very generous and timely gift to #MealsonWheels supporting homebound seniors in our community," the group tweeted. "Thank you for caring for the most vulnerable among us!" Peterson grew up in Palestine, Texas, about 150 miles north of Houston.

--Field Level Media

