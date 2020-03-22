Left Menu
Report: Seahawks wait for Clowney, could pursue Griffen

  • Reuters
  • Updated: 22-03-2020 07:21 IST
  • Created: 22-03-2020 07:21 IST
The Seattle Seahawks are awaiting an answer from free-agent defensive end Jadeveon Clowney on their contract offer but reportedly are thinking about Plan B. The News Tribune in Tacoma, Wash., reported Saturday that the Seahawks have offered Clowney $18.5 million per season, lower than the $20 million-plus per season he wants.

As he mulls the offer, the News Tribune reported that the Seahawks are looking into the possibility of signing Everson Griffen, a four-time Pro Bowl defensive end who has spent 10 seasons with the Minnesota Vikings. Griffen played for Seahawks coach Pete Carroll at Southern California. Clowney, the former No. 1 overall draft pick and a three-time Pro Bowl selection, spent his first five NFL seasons with the Houston Texans, who traded him to Seattle in August. The Seahawks agreed not to put the franchise or transition tag on him, allowing him to explore free agency. He played much of the season through a core-muscle injury sustained in Week 10.

Clowney played on a one-year, $15 million deal with Seattle. He appeared in 13 games and made 31 tackles and had three sacks, regular-season lows since his rookie season in 2014, when he played in just four games. Griffen, at 32, would be a less-expensive option for the Seahawks. He had 41 tackles, eight sacks and 24 quarterback hits in 15 games in 2019. In his Vikings career, he has 74.5 sacks and nine forced fumbles.

The News Tribune reported the Seahawks might be interested in signing both players, if possible. Seattle finished the 2019 season with 28 sacks. Only the Miami Dolphins had a lower total with 23. The Pittsburgh Steelers led the league with 54. --Field Level Media

