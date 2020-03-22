Left Menu
COVID-19: AC Milan's technical director Paolo Maldini tests positive

Italy's football club AC Milan has confirmed that its technical director Paolo Maldini and his son Daniel have tested positive for COVID-19.

COVID-19: AC Milan's technical director Paolo Maldini tests positive
AC Milan's logo . Image Credit: ANI

Italy's football club AC Milan has confirmed that its technical director Paolo Maldini and his son Daniel have tested positive for COVID-19. "AC Milan confirms that Paolo Maldini, the club's Technical Director, became aware of contact with a person who subsequently tested positive for coronavirus and began to display symptoms of the virus himself," AC Milan said in an official statement.

"He was administered with a swab test yesterday, the result of which was positive. His son Daniel, a forward in AC Milan's youth team who had previously been training with the First Team, also tested positive," it added. The legendary former defender Maldini and his 18-year-old son have now been isolated for the past two weeks but were found to have contracted the disease this week.

Maldini's son Daniel was currently playing for Milan's U-19 side and he had made his debut earlier this season. On Saturday, Juventus' Paulo Dybala had also confirmed that he tested positive for COVID-19, and as a result, he became the third Juventus player to test positive for the disease after Daniele Rugani and Blaise Matudi.

Italy is one of the worst affected countries by COVID-19, and it has now reported more coronavirus deaths than China. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

